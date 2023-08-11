RiverDogs Put Tickets on Sale for Potential Postseason Games

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs currently lead the Carolina League's South Division second half race and have put themselves in solid position to earn a third consecutive trip to the postseason. Fans can secure their seat for all three potential home playoff games as the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays made postseason tickets available on Friday morning. All playoff games are presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley.

For the 2023 postseason, the RiverDogs are offering fans the opportunity to receive tickets for all three potential playoff games for the price of one. Purchasing a ticket for the playoff opener on September 12th will lock in the same seating locations for games two and three (if necessary) of the league's championship series. The RiverDogs Playoff Package is only valid through the start of the first playoff game on September 12th. After the initial contest, remaining playoff tickets will be available at the standard rate.

"We are hopeful to have the opportunity to host playoff baseball at The Joe for a third consecutive season. The team's second half performance has put them in great position", said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "The atmosphere at our home playoff games the past two seasons has been second to none and we want to fill the seats again as we make a run for a third straight championship."

Should they qualify, the RiverDogs will host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for game one of a best-of-three series to determine the South Division champion. Games two and, if necessary, three would be in Myrtle Beach on the 14th and 15th of September.

If the RiverDogs fall short of reaching the playoffs, a credit in the full amount of the purchase will be applied toward the 2024 season for those who bought playoff tickets. Those fans will also have an early window to purchase tickets prior to the general public for next season.

Postseason tickets are available here or at riverdogs.com. Please contact tickets@riverdogs.com or call (843) 723-7241 with any questions.

Tickets for all RiverDogs home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

