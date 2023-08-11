GreenJackets Announce Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in partnership with Augusta Technical College and the WORC Grant are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night at SRP Park. Students and families are encouraged to join us on Friday, August 25th. Gates open at 6:00pm and the first 1,000 fans will receive a rally cowbell presented by Augusta Technical College as well as access to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Fair on the main concourse.

"Augusta Technical College is excited to host the third annual advanced manufacturing and engineering technology night at SRP Stadium," stated College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl. "This year we're excited to showcase our industry partners while celebrating the first participants of our middle and high school advanced manufacturing summer camps. We look forward to engaging students, parents, and the general public about the great careers available in our region."

The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night looks to continue to build off the momentum of last years event. This evening provides K-12 students throughout the CSRA and their parents a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities. Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! To see the full rundown visit:https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen.

The evening festivities will kick off at 6 pm. Upon arrival at SRP Park, students are invited to check in at the Young Innovator's Club table to receive a checklist to visit each vendor set up on the concourse. As students and parents visit and experience each exhibitor at SRP Park, they'll sign your checklist. Upon completion, turn-in your checklist at Guest Relations Booth - located by the main entrance on the concourse (next to the Beestro) - and they will receive a special gift.

"If you have a student in K-12 and haven't had the opportunity to attend this event in the past we invite you to mark your calendar to make sure and join us," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "In partnership with Augusta Technical College this evening showcases to students many of the exciting opportunities available and coming in the CSRA, it's a can't miss evening."

From 6:00pm - 8:00pm guests will be able to see the amazing technology, talent and work experiences that make up the exciting new world of Advanced Manufacturing in the CSRA. All the activities and exhibits are being planned to share that story, and the evening programming and entertainment will be designed to open the eyes of young people who represent the future manufacturing workforce.

Educators and manufacturers supporting this event include: Augusta Economic Development Authority, Aurubis, Georgia Power, Ingevity, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), Solvay, Starbucks, Technical Training Aids, Textron, Thomson Plastic, West Fraser and others will be on hand with exhibits.

Plus representatives from Augusta Technical College including Admissions, Architectural Engineering & Drafting, Chemical Technology, Economic Development, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Electrical Systems, HVAC, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Mechatronics, STEM & Workforce Development will be on hand with setups and demonstrations.

Click the link to learn more and to purchase discounted tickets available for K-12 students: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

Only 12 home games remain in the 2023 Championship season at SRP Park.As we close out the season we invite you to join us and have FUN as we have a jam-packed promotional calendar.To learn more or get your tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

