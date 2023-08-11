Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.11 vs Charleston

Tonight the Fireflies renew their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-2, 6.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Jonny Cuevas (4-7, 5.75 ERA) counters for Charleston.

Tonight is First Responder's Night presented by South University. We'll be honoring special Heroes of the Inning and having a special Friday night fireworks show after the game! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

NINE-RUN FOURTH SETS DOWN FIREFLIES: The Fireflies allowed nine runs in the fourth inning, which was the most runs they allowed in a single inning since June 20, 2019 against the Asheville Tourists, as they lost 17-5 to the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night at Segra Park. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back homers from Raudelis Martinez and Brayden Taylor. Martinez finished the night with a team-best four RBI. The RiverDogs were able to rally in the second as their offense had four-consecutive hits against Shane Panzini (L, 2-9) to kick-off the inning. The knock-out blow came from Carlos Colemenarez who doubled to score Colton Ledbetter and Ryan Cermak to give Charleston their first lead of the game.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 2.20 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

HURLING HERNANDEZ: Ben Hernandez is on a roll, the 2020 second round pick has now tossed back-to-back quality starts and against Charleston, picked up his first win of the season. The righty has allowed three runs across his last 12 innings (2.25 ERA) and the Fireflies are 3-1 in games he has started since he was activated after the All-Star Break.

NOT AN IDEAL NIGHT: Last night the Fireflies gave up nine runs in the fourth inning and 17 runs overall, while giving up 13 walks and losing by a total of 12 runs, all of which are season-worst marks. The nine runs in a single inning are the most runs given up since June 20, 2019 when the Asheville Tourists scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to beat the Fireflies 26-9.

AIN'T NOTHING GONNA BREAK MY STRIDE: Columbia entered this homestand in a three-way tie for second place trailing the Charleston RiverDogs by five games for the second-half South Division crown. With 27 games remaining in the 2023 season, these next 9 games are crucial for Columbia. After last night's win, Columbia has three more games against the RiverDogs while they trail by four games. Next week, they'll play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set that will decide who holds the advantage going into their series to close out the season.

MOVING ON UP: Ben Sears now has three saves in his last five appearances, giving him nine saves on the season. That ties him with 2021 Columbia Fireflies reliever Luis Barroso for sixth all-time amongst Columbia Fireflies players. He's two away from tying current Quad Cities River Bandits reliever Cooper McKeehan for second on the Fireflies all-time leaderboard.

THE REAL REYES: There have been two different versions of Emmanuel Reyes on the mound this season. In the first three innings of his first two starts, Reyes has allowed one run on two hits while setting down nine via the strikeout (1.50 ERA). In the fourth and fifth innings, Reyes has allowed five earned runs on seven his with two strikeouts (15.00 ERA). The key for Reyes will be finding a way to get deeper into ball games.

