Opening Weekend Tickets Go on Sale Friday, August 6

After more than 600 days without T-Town hockey, the Walleye return to the ice with unfinished business to attend to. Don't miss the exciting return to the Huntington Center for Opening Weekend on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday November 7. It will be a weekend to remember. Let's get this party started!

Fans can purchase Opening Weekend tickets beginning on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. in person at the Fifth Third Field box offices, online at www.toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.

Interest in Toledo Walleye hockey is at an all-time high. Reserve tickets early to guarantee your seat for these can't-miss games. The following options will be available when tickets go on sale on August 6:

Saturday, November 6 | Opening Night

Sunday, November 7 | First game against defending ECHL Champions and Central Division rival, Fort Wayne Komets

Back At Full Strength Opening Weekend Package | Guarantee both games with priority seating and the best price

Single game tickets for the entire 2021-22 Walleye regular season go on sale to the public on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the two outdoor Walleye Winterfest games on Sunday, December 26 and Friday, December 31.

Individuals with ticket credits from the 2019-20 Walleye season will be contacted directly with more information. Credits can be applied to any 2021-22 regular season Walleye game.

