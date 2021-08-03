Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Liam Coughlin for 2021-22 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHLÂ (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Liam Coughlin (@Liam_Coughlin7) to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Liam Coughlin enters his second professional season after spending the 2019-20 season with the Indy Fuel tallying 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 39 games. He also played two games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs.

Prior to professional hockey, the 6-foot-2, 200lb forward played four seasons at the University of Vermont from 2015-19, accumulating 56 points (18 goals, 38 assists) in 129 career games. The South Boston, MA native played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Vernon Vipers totaling 105 points (38 goals, 67 assists) from 2013-15 and helped the Vipers reach the BCHL Finals in 2014. Coughlin spent three seasons playing at Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, MA and earned Division I Player of the Year honors during the 2012-13 season.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round, #130 overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Coughlin was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 6, 2015 in exchange for goaltender Anders Nilsson. After the conclusion of his senior season at the University of Vermont, he signed an AHL contract with the Rockford Ice Hogs on May 14, 2019.

"Liam is a player with a very high hockey IQ," said Cunniff. "He comes from a hockey family. His father and brother were great players that had a ton of success. Now it's Liam's turn to show the world what he can do. Liam didn't play last season but I know he was on the ice working hard at his game so he can have big year for us this season."

The Railers now have six players signed for the 2021-22 season as Liam Coughlin joins Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Grant Jozefek, Nolan Vesey, Drew Callin, and Ross Olsson. All player signings are brought to you by Cintron World, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

