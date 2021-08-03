Royals Sign Former ECAC Champion Jackson Cressey to Contract

August 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced the signing of 25-year-old forward Jackson Cressey to an ECHL standard player contract. This is Cressey's second professional contract signed in North America.

The West Vancouver, British Columbia native signed with the Royals before the 2020-21 season and his rights were retained by the team after the ECHL's North Division bowed out of the shortened campaign. He travelled to Sweden to play for Tyringe SoSS in HockeyEttan, the third tier in the country. He scored 6 goals and 7 assists in 14 games before adding 5 more points in the relegation round of the postseason.

He suited up for Princeton University for four seasons and was named alternate captain in his senior year, 2019-20. He consistently scored and assisted for the Princeton Tigers and was close to a point-per-game player by his graduation with 32 goals and 84 assists (116 points) in 132 games. He was named to the 2017 ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2017 and won the ECAC Championship in 2018.

Before college, he played for Coquitlam Express in the Junior A BCHL, a top non-major junior league in Canada, from 2013-16. He won the Fred Page Cup as BCHL champion in 2014.

"I think I'm a playmaker who can play both ends of the rink," Cressey said. "I'm super competitive and like to get a little gritty sometimes. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Those words from a former college hockey champion bode well for the Royals' Kelly Cup hopes.

The Royals also released a new five-game package Monday. The package includes one ticket to five marquee promotional nights, including Opening Night and Teddy Bear Toss Night, a hat, an autographed player photo, and a burger and soda at each game. Packs start at $99.99! Find out more at bit.ly/royals5gameplans.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.