Fuel Re-Sign Forward Jared Thomas

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Jared Thomas to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Thomas, 27, joined the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 season via a trade with the Tulsa Oilers and Florida Everblades. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound center skated in 59 games last year registering nine goals an 29 assists. Thomas enters his fourth pro season with 160 ECHL games under his belt, tallying 37 goals and 97 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Thomas played four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he appeared in 163 NCAA games, earning 21 goals, 39 assists and a plus-11 rating. During his senior season, Thomas tallied 11 goals and 15 assists, helping the team to an NCAA National Championship.

With the signing of Thomas, the Fuel have two forwards and one defenseman signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

