Nailers Re-Sign Sean Josling

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their second signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Sean Josling to an ECHL contract.

Josling, 22, is set to begin his second professional season, after finishing 16th among ECHL rookies with 28 points during his first campaign with the Nailers. Sean showed the ability to be a versatile player early on in the 2020-21 season, as he picked up three goals and four assists in his first ten games, while also dropping the gloves for the first of his six fighting majors, which ranked second on the squad. All of those elements came together perfectly in the season finale, as he recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in a 5-2 victory over the Indy Fuel.

"Sean Josling took huge strides last season as a young rookie, and there is a bright future for him," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He plays a strong all-around game, and he has some old school Nailer in him. He plays the game the right way, and we look forward to him continuing that this season."

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played four seasons of junior hockey - all as a member of the OHL's Sarnia Sting. Josling's stat line improved each season, as he topped out with 78 points in 2019-20 to lead his team in scoring and earn a spot on the OHL Third All-Star Team. Sean also enjoyed a taste of team success in 2015-16, when his North York Rangers won the Telus Cup, which is Canada's national under-18 ice hockey club championship.

"Last year was my first year pro and it was a lot different than juniors, but now I feel more comfortable," Josling said. "I learned so much from the older players and I am hoping to have a bigger role than last year. It's awesome to know that a few of the guys are returning, which will be great for our chemistry, and I am excited to see what WesBanco Arena is like this year when it is packed with fans."

Sean Josling and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

