Eric Williams Signs with Admirals for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have signed defenseman Eric Williams to a contract for the upcoming season.

Williams becomes the first defenseman to ink a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old native of Newmarket, Ontario signed with Norfolk for the 2020-21 season but was free to go elsewhere after the Admirals opted out of the season. Williams ending up playing in 23 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Indy Fuel.

Prior to that, he played his first full season as a professional with the Utah Grizzlies after being assigned by the AHL's Colorado Eagles. During his time in Utah, Williams posted 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists) in 62 games. The 6'1, 185-pound defenseman started his career with a brief stint in Manchester, then with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers after completing his four-year career at Northeastern University.

Williams was under contract with the AHL's Colorado Eagles in 2019-20, but played his first season as a professional with the Utah Grizzlies || (Photo: Utah Grizzles)

Williams played in 156 career games with the Huskies, winning two conference championships in his Freshman and Senior seasons. He registered 57 career points (18 goals, 39 assists) in his tenure at Northeastern.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

