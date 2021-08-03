Former UMaine Player and Coach Ben Guite Named Mariners Head Coach

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners are proud to announce former University of Maine National Champion Ben Guite as the second head coach in team history. Guite takes over for Riley Armstrong, who accepted a position as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, Terrence Wallin has been named the new assistant coach of the Mariners.

"We are thrilled to bring on Ben as the second head coach in Mariners history," said Danny Briere, Mariners President and Governor. "He has a wealth of experience in professional hockey from his playing career, and an established connection with the state of Maine as both a player and a coach. His ability to recruit talent will translate well to the ECHL and we look forward to Ben helping us continue to build on the winning culture we've established here."

Guite, 43, was a part of the University of Maine men's hockey coaching staff from 2013-2021, originally as an assistant. For the past four seasons, he served as associate head coach. Following the tragic death of Black Bears Head Coach Red Gendron in April, Guite was named interim head coach. The Mariners will be his first professional coaching opportunity, and his first as a head coach.

"It's a huge honor to be able to be a head coach in the ECHL," said Guite. "I am very thankful for Danny showing the confidence in selecting me as head coach and to Riley for making the transition seamless with the players and helping in securing the best possible team for our fans for the upcoming season."

"It's a new and exciting challenge, being a head coach in one of the top developmental leagues in the world," added Guite. "This is a great opportunity to work hand in hand with the Bruins and their prospects. I am really looking forward to work with and help move our players up while providing our fans championship caliber hockey."

A former center, Guite also played for UMaine from 1996-2000, winning the National Championship with the Black Bears in 1999. The following season, he was named assistant captain, and led the team with 22 goals. Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1997, Guite went on to enjoy a 13-year professional career. He made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 season, and also played for the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators. In total, he appeared in 174 career NHL games, scoring 19 goals, 26 assists, and registering 97 penalty minutes.

Guite also brings familiarity with the Mariners new AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He played two full seasons with the P-Bruins from 2004-2006, helping them on a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2005. Other AHL organizations Guite played for include the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, Albany River Rats, Milwaukee Admirals, Springfield Falcons, and Worcester Sharks. He has just under 600 career AHL games under his belt. Guite's first year as a pro was spent in the ECHL, with the Tallahassee Tiger Sharks in 2000-01.

Guite is a native of LaSalle, Quebec. He and his wife, Kristen - Portland native, have two sons: Patrick and Maxime.

The first addition to Guite's staff will be Terrence Wallin, who retires after a five-year professional playing career, the last two serving as an alternate captain of the Mariners. Wallin was the team's co-leader in goals in 2019-20, scoring 23, a career high.

Late in the offseason of 2018, the Mariners acquired Wallin from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for defenseman Matias Cleland. It was the first trade in Mariners franchise history. The move brought Wallin closer to family. Although he's a native of Yardley, PA, Wallin has Maine roots in Kennebunk. In two seasons, he accumulated 73 points, including 34 goals - ranking him 2nd in both categories on the franchise career leaderboards. He also holds the top franchise career marks in shots on goal (302) and game-winning goals. (9)

"Getting this job means a ton to me," said Wallin. "I have loved this game my whole life and given everything to it, so being rewarded with this opportunity is huge. This will be a great experience working under two great hockey minds like Danny and Ben. It will be a welcomed adjustment from playing because in the long run, coaching is something that I am very passionate about."

Although he'll be making his coaching debut this season, the 29-year-old Wallin has plenty of experience teaching the game. He founded "Evolution Hockey" in 2019, teaching skill development to players of all ages through his Maine-based hockey camps. Wallin has expanded his program into a Gorham-based youth hockey travel program, the Maine Evolution. Wallin replaces Anthony Bohn on the coaching staff, who departed the Mariners after the 2019-20 season, and is now the head coach of the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League.

"Although he's decided to retire from playing, we're glad Terrence is staying in the Mariners family," said Briere. "After seeing his leadership as our alternate captain the past two seasons, we know he will make a seamless transition into coaching. What he's done with his youth hockey program in just a few years is remarkable and he will help us bridge the gap with the arrival of a new head coach."

