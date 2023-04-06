Opening Day 2023 Postponed, Twinighter Sat. 4/8. Read Here for Ticket Info.

April 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Today's game, Wednesday, April 6, 2023, is POSTPONED.

Tonight's game will be made up on Saturday, April 8, the IronBirds and Blue Rocks will play a single-admission doubleheader starting at 5:05PM.

Season Seat Gates will open at 3:30PM and Public Gates will open at 4:00PM.

If you already have a ticket for SATURDAY, APRIL 8;

3rd Base Club Buffet

Group Picnic Buffet

Your buffet will STILL start at 6:30PM, the originally scheduled buffet time, and will last for their scheduled 2 hours.

Both games will be 7-innings; the second game will start 30-40 minutes after the first game's final out.

April 6 Game 100 Level & 200 Level Ticket Holders: If you have tickets for 100 or 200 level seating for tonight's game, Wednesday April 6, digital promo codes have been loaded into your IronBirds account that may be redeemed for any 2023 IronBirds game.

April 6 Game Club Members: If you had CLUB LEVEL tickets for tonight's game, Wednesday April 6, you must contact your account representative 72 hours prior to the game you would like to exchange for by calling 410-297-9292.

If you have tickets dated April 8, they are valid for both games and you DO NOT have to do anything, even if your ticket says 7:05PM start time!!!

Please visit www.ironbirdsbaseball.com/rainoutpolicy to see the IronBirds ticket exchange policy and ticket exchange form.

We will see you at the ballpark again soon!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.