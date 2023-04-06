Hot Rods Blank Tourists 10-0 on Opening Day

April 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- Opening Day for the Asheville Tourists derailed from the tracks before the game even began. A stadium power outage delayed the first pitch yet the defending league champion Bowling Green Hot Rods were unfazed.

The Hot Rods scored two off Asheville's starting pitcher Miguel Ullola in the top of the second inning. Bowling Green made things even more difficult on Ullola in the third. The Tourists righty issued a pair of walks that were promptly followed by a three-run Home Run. Two batters later, Ullola surrendered another Homer to left.

In the top of the fourth, the Hot Rods worked three consecutive walks and an RBI single. Logan VanWey minimized the damage with three strikeouts to end the threat.

Another power outage forced about a 20-minute delay in the top of the fifth inning. Following the delay, Alex Santos II settled the Tourists pitching down with a strong 3.1 innings. The Hot Rods took advantage of a Tourists error in the eighth inning to score a pair of unearned runs and take a 10-0 lead.

Asheville offensively mustered three hits total, two by Kenedy Corona. The Tourists managed to put multiple runners on base in just one inning.

Both teams are back at it on Friday night for Game Two of the three game series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.