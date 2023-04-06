Dash Fall To The Crawdads On Opening Night

HICKORY, N.C. - The 2023 Winston-Salem Dash dropped its season opener to the Hickory Crawdads, 10-5, Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium in front of 1,565 fans.

The Crawdads (1-0) jumped ahead early plating eight runs over the first two frames and held the Dash's lineup quiet through the first six innings.

Hickory's starter Winston Santos (1-0) held the Dash (0-1) to just one hit over six innings, while punching out five.

After Santos' night was finished, the bats came to life for Winston-Salem over the final three frames.

In the top of the seventh inning, designated hitter Alsander Womack drove in Wilfred Veras to open the scoring for Winston-Salem cutting the Crawdads lead to seven, 8-1.

One inning later, the Dash continued to fight back into the game. DJ Gladney picked up his first hit as a member of Winston-Salem driving in Jason Matthews to inch closer. One batter later, Veras picked up an RBI plating leadoff man Terrell Tatum to make it an 8-3 game.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Hickory would get the two runs right back as Daniel Mateo brought home two on a triple to right to push the lead back to seven for the Crawdads, 10-3.

In the ninth, the Dash went down fighting as Ben Norman drove in Loidel Chapelli to cut the defecit to six, 10-4, which was followed up by Matthews bringing home Womack on a sacrifice fly, but that would be it as the Dash dropped the season opener, 10-5.

Winston-Salem starter Dylan Burns (0-1) was tabbed with the loss after allowing six runs on five hits in an inning plus.

Burns gave way to Chase Plymell who lasted two innings allowing two runs, while Ernesto Jaquez and Jeremiah Burke shined, combining for four innings of shutout baseball to keep Winston-Salem within striking distance.

Womack finished the night with a multi-hit performance going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but the Dash would only come away with seven hits on the evening.

Winston-Salem will try to even the series against the Crawdads Friday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

