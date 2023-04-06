BlueClaws Set for Special Summer - Opening Night Is Tuesday, April 11th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back! The Jersey Shore's Hometown Team kicks off another exciting season on Tuesday, April 11th, with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

"It's the best time of the year," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're welcoming back the fans and setting the stage for what promises to be another special summer at the Jersey Shore."

Last year, the BlueClaws welcomed in their 8-millionth fan in franchise history on July 22nd when Kristen Palmer of Holmdel came through the gates. The team also added 14 sellouts throughout the summer.

"Last year was certainly a great season, but as soon as it ended, we've been hard at work getting ready for 2023," said Ricciutti. "There's so much for everyone to look forward to and we can't wait to start."

Among the new beverage options for fans is the Heavy Reel Brewing Taphouse at ShoreTown, located behind Section 109. Built off the success of Reel Claw, a BlueClaws-branded IPA that launched last year, this area will include a group of Heavy Reel Brewing selections that will rotate throughout the season.

"Reel Claw was immensely popular last year and we're thrilled to expand this partnership with Heavy Reel Brewing," said Ricciutti.

Two of the 14 BlueClaws sellouts last year were Marvel Super Hero Nights, and this year, the team will host three - May 19th with Black Panther, June 24th with Spider-Man, and August 5th with Captain Marvel. Plus, as part of Minor League Baseball's partnership with Marvel, the BlueClaws will wear a special Marvel-designed cap with special merchandise also available.

With the popularity of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, the BlueClaws added a Summer Saturday ticket package. The plan includes 10 undated tickets valid at any Saturday game in any denomination. The BlueClaws will host three Summer Concert Series games this year: June 10th (The Snakes), July 8th (Asbury Fever), and August 19th (Splintered Sunlight).

Fans will also notice a large Jumbo Adirondack Chair, presented by Focus Camera and Sony, in in right field. Everyone is encourage to take pictures and share using the hashtag #blueclaws to be entered to win special prizes from Focus Camera.

This year also marks the second season of the Blue Wave Bar, a second-level full service restaurant that is open to any fan at every game. The menu includes some items, including seafood items, that aren't available anywhere else in the ballpark.

"We view ourselves as the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team, and our goal every day is to bring affordable, family entertainment to Ocean and Monmouth Counties," said Ricciutti. "From the boardwalk games and mini golf to the Sand Bar and the Blue Wave Bar, to fireworks nights all summer long, we really do have something for everyone."

First pitch on April 11th is set for 6:35 pm.

