Crawdads Roll Dash in Opener
April 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- The Llamas de Hickory jerseys worn by the Crawdads for select games during the 2019, 2021, and 2022 seasons are now up for auction. The auction will run through Saturday, April 8th at 9pm.
15 of the Rangers' Top 30 Prospects and current MLB players have worn the jerseys including: Josh Jung, Luisangel Acuna, Evan Carter, Owen White, Cole Ragans, Ezequiel Duran, and Josh Smith.
All bidding will be conducted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Bids will be done in $5 increments. Any bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the auction several minutes.
