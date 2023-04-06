Renegades Opening Day Roster - /2023

The New York Yankees have announced the 2023 Opening Day Roster for the Hudson Valley Renegades. Please note the following:

Pitchers:

* LHP Clay Aguilar, LHP Ryan Anderson, RHP Juan Carela, RHP Harold Cortijo, RHP Bailey Dees, RHP Carlos Gomez, RHP Chase Hampton, RHP Trevor Holloway, RHP Jack Neely, RHP Nick Paciorek, RHP Enrique Santana, RHP Drew Thorpe, LHP Joel Valdez, RHP Danny Watson, RHP Tyrone Yulie. Catchers:

* Rafael Flores, Antonio Gomez, Ben Rice. Infielders:

* Marcos Cabrera, Ben Cowles, Caleb Durbin, Spencer Henson, Luis Santos, Alexander Vargas. Outfielders:

* Kyle Battle, Anthony Garcia, Spencer Jones, Aaron Palensky, Aldenis Sanchez.

To IL:

* LHP Edgar Barclay placed on the 7-day Injured List. * OF Grant Richardson placed on the 7-day Injured List. * RHP Josue Panacual placed on the 60-day Injured List.

