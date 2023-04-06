Renegades Opening Day Roster - /2023
April 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
The New York Yankees have announced the 2023 Opening Day Roster for the Hudson Valley Renegades. Please note the following:
Pitchers:
* LHP Clay Aguilar, LHP Ryan Anderson, RHP Juan Carela, RHP Harold Cortijo, RHP Bailey Dees, RHP Carlos Gomez, RHP Chase Hampton, RHP Trevor Holloway, RHP Jack Neely, RHP Nick Paciorek, RHP Enrique Santana, RHP Drew Thorpe, LHP Joel Valdez, RHP Danny Watson, RHP Tyrone Yulie. Catchers:
* Rafael Flores, Antonio Gomez, Ben Rice. Infielders:
* Marcos Cabrera, Ben Cowles, Caleb Durbin, Spencer Henson, Luis Santos, Alexander Vargas. Outfielders:
* Kyle Battle, Anthony Garcia, Spencer Jones, Aaron Palensky, Aldenis Sanchez.
To IL:
* LHP Edgar Barclay placed on the 7-day Injured List. * OF Grant Richardson placed on the 7-day Injured List. * RHP Josue Panacual placed on the 60-day Injured List.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2023
- Renegades Opening Day Roster - /2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Opening Day 2023 Postponed, Twinighter Sat. 4/8. Read Here for Ticket Info. - Aberdeen IronBirds
- A 'New' Man in Charge - Brooklyn Cyclones
- BlueClaws Set for Special Summer - Opening Night Is Tuesday, April 11th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Dash Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Renegades Opening Day Roster - /2023
- Yankees Announce 2023 Renegades Break Camp Roster
- Renegades Alumni Begin MLB Season on Opening Day Rosters
- Renegades to Honor Rachel Leahy with First Community Star Award on Friday, April 7
- Renegades & Heritage Financial Credit Union Announce Landmark Naming Rights Partnership