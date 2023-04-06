Dash Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash excitedly announce their 2023 Opening Day Roster, which includes several top prospects in the White Sox Organization, brand new names, and some returning players fans will recognize from the 2022 season.

The roster lists 17 pitchers, including returning hurlers Jeremiah Burke, Brooks GossweinHaylen Green, Everhett Hazelwood, Chase Plymell, Jonah Scolaro and Norge Vera. Newcomers on the mound for the Dash include Dylan Burns, 10th-ranked White Sox prospect Jonathan Cannon, 2020 3rd-rounder Adisyn Coffey, former Houston Astros prospect Ernesto Jaquez, towering righthander Liam Jenkins, 2021 draft pick Noah Owen, former Texas A&M Aggie Jake Palisch, 15th-ranked righthander Kohl Simas, and Texas State standout reliever Tristan Stivors.

Three catchers have also made the roster including returners Keegan Fish and Ivan Gonzalez. Chicago White Sox 2022 draft pick Michael Turner begins his first season in Winston-Salem.

The Dash will welcome four returning infielders to Winston-Salem: Andy Atwood, Shawn Goosenberg, Jason Matthews, and Alsander Womack. The four will be joined by Loidel Chapelli and Wes Kath, both of whom made MLB Pipeline's list of top 30 White Sox prospects.

The outfield will be manned by returners Ben Norman and Terrell Tatum, who are joined by two newcomers: Kannapolis standout D.J. Gladney and 17th-ranked White Sox prospect Wilfred Veras.

The Dash welcome a brand-new coaching staff, all of whom have MLB playing experience. The team will be managed by former Dash hitting coach Guillermo Quiroz. Quiroz will be joined alongside hitting coach Jason Krizan as well as former Winston-Salem Warthog John Ely, who will serve as the team's pitching coach. Athletic Trainer Carson Wooten returns for his third season and is joined by new performance coach Logan Jones.

The Dash begin their 2023 season on the road against the Hickory Crawdads (Rangers High-A) on April 6. The Dash will return to Winston-Salem for the home opener against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets High-A) on April 11. First pitch will be at 7 PM.

