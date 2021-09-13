Open House, Blue Line Painting, and Ticket Pick up October

PORTLAND, ME - September 13, 2021 - As hockey fans across the state get ready to welcome back the Mariners in less than six weeks, the team will host an open house event at the Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, October 5th. The event will begin at 6:00 PM and will include the opportunity to help paint the blue lines, tour seats, and for existing season ticket holders: pick up their tickets.

The Cross Insurance Arena hasn't had ice since March of 2020, the last time the Mariners played a home game. As it gets re-installed for the start of the 2021-22 season, fans will have the unique opportunity to assist in the process, by painting a portion of the blue lines.

"This is a fun, unique experience for fans to be a part of our team," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "When we take the ice for our first game on October 22nd, you can be sitting in your seat and look at the sheet that you helped prepare for the players. When that calendar flips from September to October, we are making ice and we want you all to be a part of that process."

As desirable seats continue to be claimed for the first season under the new Boston Bruins affiliation, fans will also have the chance to make seat visits with Mariners account representatives. Ticket package options include full and half season (36 and 18 games respectively) packages, a 12-game mini plan, and a 10-ticket flex plan - which can be used in any quantity at any combination of games. Full and half season ticket holders receive other perks including 15% off merchandise, early admission to games, special deals at Mariners partner locations, and more. Exciting new benefits for season ticket members will also be unveiled during the open house. Individual game tickets will go on sale September 29th.

Existing season ticket holders will have the chance to pick up their tickets during the open house.

The Mariners are slated to begin training camp on October 10th, with the regular season opening at home on Friday, October 22nd at 7:15 PM against the Worcester Railers, presented by Skowhegan Savings. More details on training camp and preseason games are coming soon.

The 2021-22 Mariners season, their third in the ECHL, is presented by Hannaford To Go. More information on current ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

