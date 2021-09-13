Goaltender Hayden Lavigne Joins Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the signing of goaltender Hayden Lavigne for the 2021-22 season.

Lavigne comes to the Rush after splitting his rookie season between the Wichita Thunder and the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. In his time in the ECHL with Wichita, he appeared in eight games and went 4-1-2 with a 2.68 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He also earned a call-up to the AHL with the Stockton Heat but did not appear in any games.

"Hayden is a big, athletic goalie that looks to come in and show us what he has," said Rush head coach Scott Burt. "A good, healthy battle in the nets is good for both Hayden and Adam Carlson. He put up strong numbers while playing in Wichita and we are excited to have him on board this season."

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Lavigne played his college hockey career at the University of Michigan. Over four years with the Wolverines, he appeared in 67 games and went 31-26-7 with a 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Rush this season," said Lavigne. "After the abnormal year last season, I am eager for my first normal season as a pro. And I feel there is no better organization for me to be a part of. I look forward to making the most of every opportunity with the Rush."

