Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Coliseum at Full Capacity

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that single game tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 season will go on sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The Coliseum will be at full-capacity, with safety protocols when the season begins. Also, defenseman Zach Tolkinen has been signed and added to the preseason roster.

Due to the current COVID-19 variant outbreak, the following protocols will be in place for all Komet home games. If conditions improve before the start of the season, safety measures will be adjusted in conjunction with health official guidelines.

*All Komet game attendees must wear a face covering in the Coliseum. Masks can be removed when eating and drinking.

*All handbags and purses must be clear bags to enter the Coliseum.

*The Komet and visiting locker room will continue to be inaccessible to Komet game attendees.

*Social distancing will be in place in the outer hallways and concession stand areas.

There will also be multiple sanitizing stations in the Coliseum.

"We see what is going on with the latest outbreak and we want to do whatever we can to keep our fans as safe as possible at Komet home games. We believe this is a common-sense approach," said Komet President Michael Franke. "We wanted our fans to know the protocol prior to tickets going on sale so there would be no surprises. We are hopeful that this will be a temporary situation and we will continue to monitor all of the current data that is available to us, and make changes as needed. We look forward to welcoming back our great fans as we celebrate 70 years of Komet hockey."

Tolkinen, 31, has skated 378 professional games in the ECHL and AHL, amassing 253 penalty minutes. The 6'3 defenseman last played during the 2019-2020 season with Maine playing 58 games with the Mariners. Before turning pro, the Lino Lakes, Minnesota native played four years alongside current Komets Connor and Kellen Jones at Quinnipiac University.

"He's a great leader within the locker room walls," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. "He's a steady defenseman that plays within himself. He also has a bomb for a shot and he's reliable in his own zone."

The Komets and Wheeling Nailers will play a two-game series of exhibition games, Friday, October 15th at Wheeling and Saturday, October 16th at the Coliseum before starting the regular season on Saturday, October 23rd when the Nailers return for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011

