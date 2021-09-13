Cedric Lacroix Returns for Second Season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Cedric Lacroix to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lacroix, 26, re-signs with the Fuel after he played 26 games during the 2020-21 campaign and earned five goals and one assist. Entering his fourth year of professional hockey, Lacroix has 131 ECHL games and 13 AHL games under his belt. Skating in 131 ECHL games over the past three years, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has registered 39 goals and 35 assists.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Shefford, Quebec played four seasons for the University of Maine. Appearing in 145 games for the Black Bears and earning 40 points (21g, 19a), Lacroix served as the team's alternate captain during his senior season.

With the signing of Lacroix, the Fuel have eight forwards and two defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

