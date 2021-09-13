Cedric Lacroix Returns for Second Season in Indy
September 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Cedric Lacroix to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.
Lacroix, 26, re-signs with the Fuel after he played 26 games during the 2020-21 campaign and earned five goals and one assist. Entering his fourth year of professional hockey, Lacroix has 131 ECHL games and 13 AHL games under his belt. Skating in 131 ECHL games over the past three years, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has registered 39 goals and 35 assists.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Shefford, Quebec played four seasons for the University of Maine. Appearing in 145 games for the Black Bears and earning 40 points (21g, 19a), Lacroix served as the team's alternate captain during his senior season.
With the signing of Lacroix, the Fuel have eight forwards and two defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.
Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 13, 2021
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Coliseum at Full Capacity - Fort Wayne Komets
- Goaltender Hayden Lavigne Joins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Cedric Lacroix Returns for Second Season in Indy - Indy Fuel
- Open House, Blue Line Painting, and Ticket Pick up October - Maine Mariners
- Forward Jake Pappalardo Signs First Pro Contract with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Re-Sign Fabrizio Ricci - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hora Returns to Rabbits Blue Line for 21-22 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Officials to Officiate at NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City - ECHL
- Single Game Tickets Now on Sale for 2021-22 Season - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.