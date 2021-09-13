Single Game Tickets Now on Sale for 2021-22 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - With the start of the regular season being nearly one month away, The Florida Everblades have announced that single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season.

The Blades will play 36 regular season home games at Hertz Arena beginning on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. Tickets for all Everblades home games start at $10 and can be purchased at the Hertz Arena Box Office, online HERE or by calling the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

Save money on Box Office pricing by purchasing a Blades 365 Membership or group ticket package by calling the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

