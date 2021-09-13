Hora Returns to Rabbits Blue Line for 21-22

September 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Frank Hora has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hora, a Cheektowaga, NY native, returns for a second season with the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 71 games for Greenville during the 2020-21 season. Hora proved a valuable blue line scorer, totaling 22 points with six goals during the campaign.

"This is a critical signing for our organization," said Head Coach Andrew Lord. "The market is much different this off-season with all teams returning to play from the pandemic, and there is a shortage of right-shot defensemen. Frank was highly sought after as a veteran free-agent, and I believe it speaks volumes about our fan base, organization, and city that he has decided to return to Greenville."

Entering his fifth professional season, Hora brings eight games of Greenville playoff experience back to the dressing room from a season ago when he tallied an assist in the Swamp Rabbits' deep postseason push.

"We are extremely excited to have Frank back with us for 2021-22," explained Lord. "He is a great all-around defenseman who can shut other teams' top lines down and can also chip in offensively. He is a huge piece of our culture and locker room, and he is a great teammate and person who really cares about this organization."

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.