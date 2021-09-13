Solar Bears Re-Sign Fabrizio Ricci

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Fabrizio Ricci on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Ricci, 26, collected five points (2g-3a) and 18 penalty minutes in 28 games for Orlando last season after originally signing with the club on February 16.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has 116 points (42g-74a) in 172 games with Orlando, Wichita, the EIHL's Dundee Stars and French club HC Cergy-Pontoise.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played one season of university hockey for the Ryerson Rams, recording 10 points (5g-5a) in 16 games. Ricci also played major junior hockey for the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, and the Barrie Colts of the OHL, where he collected 74 points (32g-42a) in 138 combined games.

