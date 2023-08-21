On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Purdue University Tees up Nickelodeon WeekendÂ

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians open a six-game homestand tomorrow at Victory Field against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Tuesday Dollar Menu, Thirsty Thursday™ and an appearance by Boilermakers basketball standout Mason Gillis on University Night with Purdue University kick off the slate of promotions before Friday Fireworks and Nickelodeon Weekend hit with specialty jerseys and three days of character appearances by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol.

Tuesday, August 22 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Indianapolis Zoo Night presented by the Indianapolis Zoo

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions and see a sloth, snake and reptile in the Center Field Plaza.

A special 2-for-1 ticket offer is available to all fans who enter the code ZOO in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 23 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun. Cut out of the office early with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting and enjoy an afternoon ballgame.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, August 24 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, University Night with Purdue University, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites, Circle City Night, Strike Out Stroke™ Night presented by Strike Out Stroke™

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday™ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Gabby Love will perform before and during the game outside the Elements Financial Club.

The Indians will welcome Boilermakers basketball star Mason Gillis to the Vic for pregame autographs and photos with fans from 6-6:40 PM in the Center Field Plaza before he throws a ceremonial first pitch. Gillis will become the fifth member of the Indians' NIL Class of 2023. In 2012 at just 10 years old and playing with 11- and 12-year-olds on the New Castle Little League team, Gillis delivered a walk-off single in the Great Lakes regional final to send his team to the Little League World Series. He later graduated from New Castle (Ind.) High School before becoming a key contributor to Purdue's overall success on the hardwood.

Eron Gordon will accompany Gillis in throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. Gordon graduated from Cathedral (Ind.) High School and was a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball, and played college basketball at Seton Hall (South Orange, N.J.) University before transferring to Valparaiso (Ind.) University. The younger brother of 15-year NBA veteran Eric Gordon, Eron is now a guard for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited.

Strike Out Stroke™ Night is dedicated to educating fans on stroke symptoms and the need for immediate medical treatment by calling 911. A special 2-for-1 ticket offer is available to all fans who enter the code BEFAST in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, August 25 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Nickelodeon Weekend, Faith and Fellowship Night

Bring the family and have a blast with a ballgame and postgame fireworks.

Fans can meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michaelangelo - in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game. The Indians will wear Nickelodeon jerseys all weekend, and fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys until the end of the seventh inning of the game played on Sunday, Aug. 27, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Arrive early to enjoy a pregame Q&A with Indians players who will share stories about their faith.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 26 - Nickelodeon Weekend

Stop by the Center Field Plaza before and during the game to meet your favorite characters from Bikini Bottom, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward and Sandy Cheeks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, August 27 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Moe's Southwest Grill, Nickelodeon Weekend, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Fans can meet the hero pups Chase, Marshall, Skye and Rubble from PAW Patrol in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game. The Nickelodeon jersey auction concludes at the end of the seventh inning; text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a bucket hat at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109 while supplies last. This is the last chance to receive a bucket hat in August. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. All Knot Hole members can run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

