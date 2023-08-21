Fred Costello, Blaise Dinardo to be Inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings proudly announce the induction of FRED COSTELLO and BLAISE DINARDO into the Red Wings Hall of Fame, as their 105th and 106th members. The prestigious event is set for Saturday, September 16th at Innovative Field prior to the Red Wings 6:45 game vs. Lehigh Valley.

FRED COSTELLO

Pioneering a transformative blend of ballpark music since 1977, Fred Costello has been the harmonic pulse of the Rochester Red Wings, merging the ambiance of nightclubs with the spirited energy of baseball. Hailing from Syracuse, NY, Fred's musical voyage has encompassed iconic stages from Las Vegas to Hollywood and many in between. Yet, it was with the Red Wings where he established an unparalleled legacy as the longest-reigning sports organist in U.S. history. Fred's contributions to music transcend the ballpark. His rich musical tapestry is detailed in his autobiography, "A LIFETIME OF NIGHTCLUBS & BALLPARKS." In 2011, the International League honored the organist with the Spirit of the International League award, an award given to individuals who are dedicated to helping make sure fans have the most enjoyable experience possible when visiting League ballparks. Recognizing his indelible impact on the local music scene, Fred was honored with an induction into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2023. While opportunities knocked from the likes of the Mets, Yankees, and Sabres, Fred's unwavering dedication to the Red Wings and the Rochester community stands as a testament to his enduring passion.

BLAISE DINARDO

Hired by club President Morrie Silver in 1963, Blaise DiNardo's unwavering dedication to the Rochester Red Wings spanned an exceptional six decades. From his role as the team's Security Director to his eventual transition as Team Ambassador, DiNardo became an emblematic figure at Frontier Field and Silver Stadium. His presence, highlighted by his signature blue blazer, became a comforting sight for fans, players, and umpires alike. Not just a guardian of both stadiums, Blaise was also an advocate for umpires, ensuring their needs were met both at and away from the ballpark. In 2013, in recognition of his 50 years of service to the Red Wings, Monroe County proclaimed August 3rd as "Blaise DiNardo Day". Further honoring his commitment, the International League bestowed upon him the Spirit of the International League Award in 2017. Beyond the ballpark, DiNardo served the Rochester community for two decades with the Rochester Police Department. Dinardo passed in 2022, leaving a legacy of dedicated service that will be forever intertwined with the Rochester Red Wings.

Rochester Red Wings President, CEO, & COO Naomi Silver, said, "Fred Costello and Blaise DiNardo are not just iconic figures in our team's history; they epitomize the essence of Red Wings baseball and our community's heart. Their unwavering commitment, both to the game and the Rochester community, has shaped our identity and impacted fans of all ages. As we honor these legends today, we celebrate the profound intersection of sport, community, and the enduring legacy they've built for everyone who cherishes the Red Wings."

The induction ceremony will commence at 5:40 p.m. on-field in the area located behind home plate. Fans are encouraged to take their seats at 5:40 p.m.

A Red Wings Hall of Fame poster (pictured below) featuring the two new inductees will be given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Nissan. Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at RedWingsBaseball.com.

Fans can commemorate the remarkable careers of Costello and DiNardo by visiting the Red Wings Hall of Fame plaques located on the first base side of the Innovative Field concourse, between Mama Mittsy's Pizza and Pop 'n' Hots.

For media inquiries, please contact Morrie Silver at MSilver@RedWingsbaseball.com.

