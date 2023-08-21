Jumbo Shrimp Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 23

August 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, as well as both the Jacksonville Icemen and Jacksonville Sharks, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office are partnering to promote National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Wednesday, August 23.

The partnership includes a social media initiative fans can follow via the @JaxShrimp social media feeds. The club will unveil a branded social media postcard directing fans to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website, where they can find information on how to serve and earn and also fill out an online poll worker application form.

"Poll workers are essential to ensuring fair, accurate and accessible elections," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office, as well as the Icemen and Sharks, to drive registered Duval County voters to become the poll workers who are the critical essence of our elections."

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a National Day of Action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to encourage people to help America vote, strengthen democracy and inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism by signing up to be a poll worker.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2023

Jumbo Shrimp Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 23 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.