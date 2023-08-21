Iowa Cubs Release 2024 Schedule

DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs are excited to announce their 2024 schedule. The International League season is expected to begin on Friday, March 29, and run through Sunday, Sept. 22. Iowa is slated to play 150 total games, including 75 home games at Principal Park.

Iowa will open the year with three road games against the Omaha Storm Chasers before the home opener at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 2, against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Nine teams Iowa played in 2023 return to the 2024 schedule, as the I-Cubs will face off against Buffalo (Toronto), Columbus (Cleveland), Indianapolis (Pittsburgh), Louisville (Cincinnati), Memphis (St. Louis), Nashville (Milwaukee), Omaha (Kansas City), St. Paul (Minnesota) and Toledo (Detroit).

Iowa will host the Memphis Redbirds for the Triple-A version of the Cubs versus Cardinals rivalry for six games at Principal Park from Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 1. There will be 13 Friday night firework shows at Principal Park in 2024 as well as a special Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, July 4.

Two new teams will be on the schedule for Iowa in 2024, as they travel to both the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) and Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals).

Aside from the season-opening series and the first series after the MLB All-Star break, each matchup will feature a six-game series running from Tuesday to Sunday with each Monday scheduled for a league-wide off day. Iowa will play twice on a Monday in 2024, once on July 1 at Omaha and again on Sept. 2 at St. Paul.

The I-Cubs will face St. Paul 24 times and Omaha 21 times, while playing Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville and Toledo 18 times. Iowa will see Memphis for nine games and play Buffalo, Nashville, Rochester and Syracuse each for one, six-game series.

Season tickets for the 2024 season can be purchased by contacting Clayton Grandquist at 515-243-6111 or claytong@iowacubs.com. More information regarding game times and 2024 ticketing & promotions will be released at a later date. Game dates are subject to change per Major League Baseball's approval. For all the latest Iowa Cubs news, visit www.iowacubs.com or sign up for our email newsletter.

