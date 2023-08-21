"Protect the Harbor" Campaign Kicks off with 30-Year All-Harbor Park Team Fan Vote

The Norfolk Tides today announced the start of the "Protect the Harbor" campaign. The Tides host a best-of-three playoff series from September 26 - 28, 36 days from now. Norfolk clinched the playoff series by winning the First Half of the International League season and will host the best of the Second Half. It's the first time Norfolk has qualified for the playoffs since 2015. If the Tides win the series, they play in the Triple-A National Championship on September 30 in Las Vegas in a single-game elimination vs. the Pacific Coast League champions.

For fans interested in attending all three of the playoff games, there is a three-game strip package available. Fans can buy box seats for all three games for $30 per person. Fans can upgrade the package to include an exclusive "Protect the Harbor" Playoff t-shirt for $50 through August 31. If the third game of the series is not played, fans can use the game three ticket as a voucher for any March or April 2024 regular season game.

The best-of-three playoff series will also feature promotions. The first 3,000 fans to arrive for each playoff game will receive a Protect the Harbor rally towel. Game one of the series on September 26 will feature postgame fireworks and the city light rail will be free for anyone with a ticket or are planning to purchase one that night.

To kick off the campaign, voting for the 30-Year All-Harbor Park Team begins today. The team will be voted on by fans, all eight position players and a utility player will be selected, along with five pitchers and a manager. The selection field will feature top Tides players since 1993, both from the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles organizations. Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 18. The team will be unveiled by position from September 19 - 25.

As of today, MLB Pipeline has four Norfolk Tides ranked in their Top 100 prospects: Colton Cowser (#14), Heston Kjerstad (#25), Coby Mayo (#28) and Joey Ortiz (#54). Overall, Norfolk has nine of the top 30 prospects in the Orioles organization: Cowser (#2), Kjerstad (#3), Mayo (#4), Ortiz (#6), Connor Norby (#7), DL Hall (#10), Chayce McDermott (#11), Cade Povich (#12) and Justin Armbruester (#20).

With three weeks of home games left for the Tides, there's plenty of exciting promotions remaining prior to the playoffs including three fireworks nights. For all remaining fireworks nights, the city light rail will be free for anyone with a ticket or are planning to purchase one. Turn Back the Clock Night is tomorrow, August 22, where hot dogs, popcorn and sodas are 50 cents each. The Patriotic Hat Giveaway is Friday, August 25. Navy Night will follow on Saturday, August 26, including postgame fireworks. On September 8, it's US Air Force Night which includes a baseball cap giveaway. Our second Filipino American Heritage Night in partnership with Muni-muni Club will be featured on September 9, followed by postgame fireworks, The final Copa de la Diversion game is on September 15. On September 16, it will be Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night, followed by postgame fireworks.

Ticketing Information

Playoff tickets are available online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or at the Harbor Park box office. Fans can purchase regular season tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

