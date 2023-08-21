Saints Get Some Relief from Wichita, Add Pitcher Francis Peguero

August 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After playing with a short bullpen on Sunday, the St. Paul Saints will fill that opening with right-handed pitcher Francis Peguero, who was promoted from Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Peguero, 26, is in his second season in the Minnesota Twins organization after being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds, along with Sonny Gray, on March 13, 2022 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chase Petty.

This season with the Wind Surge, Peguero has made 26 relief appearances, going 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA. In 34.1 innings, he has walked just nine batters while striking out 32, holding opponents to a .263 batting average. He began the season on the 7-Day Injured List, not making his season debut until May 27. His 26 appearances since then are tied for the second-most in the Texas League in that span. Over his last nine outings, he has allowed three earned runs in 13 innings, walking only two while striking out 17 batters.

In 2022, the San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native spent the majority of the season with Wichita, with the exception of four minor league rehab appearances in the Florida Complex League due to a low back strain. While with the Wind Surge, Peguero pitched 18.2 innings, allowing 11 earned runs for a 5.30 ERA, issuing three walks and 13 strikeouts. He was named an Arizona Fall League Fall Star after the season.

Peguero spent the first four seasons of his career in the Reds organization after signing a minor league contract on July 4, 2017.

The Saints roster now consists of 27 players, one shy of the league maximum, with 13 pitchers and 14 position players, three on the injured list, one on the development list and one Major League rehab assignment.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.