Chasers Shut out in Series Finale at Toledo

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers were held to just one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens Sunday as Toledo won both the series at Fifth Third Field, but also the season series, 10-8.

Omaha loaded the bases with just one out in the first, as Edward Olivares reached on an infield single, Nick Pratto drew his first of two walks and Nick Loftin reached on an error. The Chasers couldn't get any of those three baserunners home and were held to three baserunners the rest of the game, with Olivares recording the lone hit of the game.

Pratto drew a walk in the sixth, Bubba Thompson drew a walk in the eighth and Angelo Castellano reached on an error in the eighth as well, the only chances the Storm Chasers had to mount an offensive attack, with the tying run left at the plate in the eighth.

Omaha starting pitcher Andrew Hoffmann worked into the fifth inning and held Toledo to just two runs (one earned) over 4.2 innings and tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, but also walked a career-high six.

Hoffmann loaded the bases in the fifth inning with two outs, but Will Klein came in to get the final out of the inning, stranding the three inherited runners. While Klein allowed a leadoff homer in the sixth, he retired his final six batters, for 2.1 innings of work.

Steven Cruz worked a hitless and scoreless eighth inning, but the Chasers went quietly in the ninth, falling in shutout fashion for the second time in the week and third time in 2023.

Omaha returns home to open a two-week homestand, first with the St. Paul Saints Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park.

