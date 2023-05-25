On Deck at the Vic: Two Firework Shows, Youth Clinic and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

May 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return home on Monday, May 29, for a Memorial Day series opener against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game series continues Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4, and includes two firework shows, two specialty jersey auctions, a Youth Clinic, Thirsty Thursday'Â¢, Bark in the Park and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with character appearances by Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor.

Monday, May 29 - Memorial Day Camouflage Jerseys and Postgame Fireworks presented by The American Legion and Hotel Tango, Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Spend Memorial Day at Victory Field and remember fallen heroes, recognize veterans and honor current servicemembers who serve our country. The Indians will wear camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans can bid in-park and from home by texting VICTORY to 79230. Bring the family and enjoy the first spectacular fireworks show of the season after the game.

Fans can also enjoy hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Wednesday, May 31 - Youth Clinic presented by Toyota, Mr. Plumber and Williams Comfort Air, Payoff Pitch, Half- Price Tix presented by Eleven Fifty Academy

Give your kids an unforgettable experience at Victory Field as their favorite Indianapolis Indians teach them the fundamentals to baseball and softball during the annual Youth Clinic. Gates open at 5 PM and the Youth Clinic begins at 5:10 PM with introductions to Indians manager Miguel Perez and players who will lead hitting, pitching, fielding, catching and baserunning stations. Following the introductions, kids between the ages of 6-14 may go on the field to participate at each station while parents and coaches will have the opportunity to ask questions to the club's coaching staff. The Youth Clinic is included with all ticket purchases to the game on May 31.

This game is also the first of four Wednesday night contests in which fans can take advantage of a Payoff Pitch, Half- Price Tix offer. Fans can receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn tickets by entering the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Thursday, June 1 - Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ presented by Sun King Brewery, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites,

Circle City Night

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Mystro will perform before and during the game. On the field, the Indians will represent the 317 by wearing Circle City jerseys. Butler University mascot Blue IV will fetch the ceremonial first pitch.

Local artist Koda Witsken, owner and lead creator of Hue Murals, will do a live painting near the right field video board to bring one of the most iconic moments in Indianapolis Indians history to life. The mural will display Razor Shines and Max Schumacher celebrating in the home clubhouse at Bush Stadium after the Indians won Game 7 of the 1986 American

Association Championship Series over Denver on a Billy Moore two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. The title was the first of four consecutive won by Indianapolis to close out the 1980s.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109.

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, June 2 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59

Bring the family, take in a ballgame and enjoy spectacular fireworks after the game.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 3 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

Meet your favorite super heroes including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor before and during the game in the Center Field Plaza. The Indians will channel their superpowers on the field by wearing Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be in-park to bid on the jerseys.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 4 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health, Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a Rowdie baseball at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109 while supplies last. This is the first of three chances to receive the Rowdie baseball in June. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. Knot Hole members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.