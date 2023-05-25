SWB Game Notes - May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester WooSox (24-23) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-25)

Game 48 | Home Game 24 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, May 25, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Joe Jaques (0-2, 3.86*) vs RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 5.28)

REHABBING RAILRIDERS - The New York Yankees have already sent four rehabbers to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer. Harrison Bader and Luis Severino spent time in Moosic on their way back to the Bronx. Ben Rortvedt and Oswald Peraza also played rehab games before being reassigned to the team. The RailRiders welcome Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle this week as they work back from injury on their way to New York. Donaldson has been on the Injured List since April 6th with a right hamstring strain. Kahnle was placed on the IL on March 27th with right biceps tendonitis. MLB rehabbers do get added into the active-roster list for the Minor League team.

WHAT A RIVALRY- In the International League, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester still have a big Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. The teams meet four times this summer, two at home and two on the road. Int the first match up the WooSox took the series 4-2. As members of the IL, the rivals both sit close in the rankings as middle of the pack. SWB has a team .263 average while Worcester is just beneath with a .260 average. The RailRiders pitching staff has been a little sharper holding down a 4.55 earned run average while the WooSox have a 5.24 ERA.

HOMER HEAVEN- They have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times last week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 8th in the International League. Florial is not far behind with 10. The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A with 80 to send Albuquerque into second with 77 hit this summer. Worcester has 66 as a team. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and fourth in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 97 in 51 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 78. Aaron Judge has a team-high 14.

TAKING OFF- Wilmer Difo leads the team with eleven stolen bases this season. He has only been caught twice. Estevan Florial is in second with ten to his name. As a team, they have nabbed 59 bases. Last summer the RailRiders swiped 172 which was a season-high record.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has topped opponents at the plate. The team has scored 257 runs while only allowing their opponents to plate 239. This makes their run differential +18. The RailRiders have scored the most runs with 39 touching home in the 5th inning. They have allowed the most runs to cross, 44, in the second.

KROOK'S KRUSHING- Reliever Matt Krook has been lights out for the RailRiders this season. Krook has lowered his ERA down to 1.04 in 17.1 innings of work. The southpaw has tossed in 12 games, after spending a little bit of time on the injured list. Out of the bullpen, he has a reliever-high 34 strikeouts.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with eighteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made fourteen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.