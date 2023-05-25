Charlotte Edges Jacksonville 5-4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a two-run home run by Jacob Amaya, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 5-4 to the Charlotte Knights Thursday evening in front of 6,760 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (21-25) put up a pair of runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. Brian Miller reached on an infield single, and Amaya (4) lifted a high fly ball over the right-field bleachers to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0.

Nick Mondou led off the second with a double and a single by Carlos Perez plated the first run of the game for Charlotte (24-24), cutting into the Shrimp's lead, 2-1.

The Knights grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. Two consecutive doubles by Oscar Colas and Victor Reyes leveled the game at two. After a pop out, Perez sliced a single to right field to give Charlotte a 3-2 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp quickly regained the lead in the home half of the fourth. A duo of walks and a fielder's choice loaded the bases before back-to-back sacrifice flies by Miller and Amaya pushed two runs across to make it 4-3.

Reyes (9) knotted up the game at four in the eighth inning with a home run.

Anthony Maldonado (4-3) entered in relief in the final frame and yielded a solo home run to Piscotty (3) to give Charlotte the 5-4 victory.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start RHP Jeff Lindgren (4-2, 5.97) and the Knights will counter with LHP Garrett Davila (0-0, 2.77). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

