Charlotte Edges Jacksonville 5-4
May 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a two-run home run by Jacob Amaya, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 5-4 to the Charlotte Knights Thursday evening in front of 6,760 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (21-25) put up a pair of runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. Brian Miller reached on an infield single, and Amaya (4) lifted a high fly ball over the right-field bleachers to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0.
Nick Mondou led off the second with a double and a single by Carlos Perez plated the first run of the game for Charlotte (24-24), cutting into the Shrimp's lead, 2-1.
The Knights grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. Two consecutive doubles by Oscar Colas and Victor Reyes leveled the game at two. After a pop out, Perez sliced a single to right field to give Charlotte a 3-2 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp quickly regained the lead in the home half of the fourth. A duo of walks and a fielder's choice loaded the bases before back-to-back sacrifice flies by Miller and Amaya pushed two runs across to make it 4-3.
Reyes (9) knotted up the game at four in the eighth inning with a home run.
Anthony Maldonado (4-3) entered in relief in the final frame and yielded a solo home run to Piscotty (3) to give Charlotte the 5-4 victory.
Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start RHP Jeff Lindgren (4-2, 5.97) and the Knights will counter with LHP Garrett Davila (0-0, 2.77). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.
On a Red Shirt Friday, Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate the $1 to charity. Also, join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12 oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave and at the Brown Canopy in left field. Lastly, be sure to stick around after the game for Friday night fireworks on Classical Music Night.
