Knights Win Fifth Straight, Beat the 'Shrimp 5-4 on Thursday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - For the second consecutive day, Stephen Piscotty homered to help power the red-hot Charlotte Knights past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 5-4 from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday night. The win was Charlotte's fifth straight.

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon started Thursday's game and allowed a two-run home run to Jacob Amaya in the bottom of the first inning to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead. The Knights cut the lead in half in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Carlos Pérez.

Two innings later, the Knights took a 3-2 lead thanks to an RBI double by Víctor Reyes and a single by Perez. For Reyes, the RBI was his team-leading 41st of the season. The hard-hitting outfielder was not done there. After the Jumbo Shrimp took back the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Reyes tied the game with a two-run blast in the top of the eighth inning. The home run was his team-leading ninth of the season. He leads the team in the RBI category with 42.

In the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 4-4, Piscotty came through to give the Knights a 5-4 lead. The Charlotte outfielder launched his third home run of the season and second in as many days. Piscotty has shined in the series with two home runs and four RBI over his last two games.

The Charlotte bullpen was solid in relief of Ponce de Leon. After de Leon allowed four runs over his four innings of work, four relievers held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over the final five innings of the game. RHP Alex Colomé (2-0, 1.46) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn his second win of the season. RHP Nick Padilla was solid in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

With the win on Thursday night, the Knights moved back to the .500 mark on the season at 24-24. Thursday's win was also Charlotte's sixth straight over the Jumbo Shrimp dating back to the series in Charlotte from April 14-16.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Friday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m. from Jacksonville, FL.

