Donaldson & Kahnle Scheduled to Rehab with SWB

May 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder Josh Donaldson and pitcher Tommy Kahnle have joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Major League Rehab Assignments and are scheduled to play this evening at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox at 6:35 P.M. tonight coming off a 15-2 win Wednesday afternoon.

Donaldson has played in five games for New York this season but was placed on the 10-Day Injured List retroactive to April 6 with a right hamstring strain. The 37-year-old appeared in one game for Somerset on a rehab assignment in April and is slated to restart his rehab assignment with the RailRiders tonight. The Yankees acquired to the 2015 American League MVP in 2022, along with Ben Rortvedt and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. The well-decorated third baseman hit 15 home runs and drove in 62 over 122 games with New York during the 2022 season. Over 13 seasons in the Majors, Donaldson sports a .264 average with 267 home runs and 791 runs batted in on nearly 1,300 career hits.

New York transferred pitcher Tommy Kahnle's Major League Rehab Assignment to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Tampa. The 33-year-old began his rehab assignment on May 18 with the Tarpons. He was placed on the Yankees 15-Day Injured List retroactive to March 27 with right biceps tendonitis and was transferred to the 60-Day IL on April 8.

Kahnle was initially drafted by New York in the fifth round of the 2010 Draft from Lynn College. He was take by Colorado in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft and made his Major League Debut on April 3, 2014, for the Rockies. After a trade to the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander was reacquired by New York in 2017 and pitched the next three and a half seasons with the Yankees, going 6-3 with a 4.01 ERA over 129 appearances. Despite missing the second half of the 2020 season campaign due to Tommy John surgery, Kahnle signed a two-year agreement with the Los Angles Dodgers. He made his return to the field in 2022, ultimately pitching in 13 games for LA. Kahnle signed a two-year contract with New York in December.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester have split the first two games of this six-game set. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. tonight on a Thirsty Thursday. For tickets to tonight's game or for 2023 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

