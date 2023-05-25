Bulls Host Wool E. Wellness Cooking Class in Partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

DURHAM, NC - Earlier this month, the Durham Bulls in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) held an on-site cooking class as the culmination of their year-long Wool E. Wellness school program.

"We have been thrilled to bring this program to the community" said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "It is a fun and engaging way to get kids thinking about their daily habits with food and we are so grateful to our partners Blue Cross NC for helping to put this together".

"Nutritious food, physical exercise and quality rest are the essentials of good health," said Cheryl Parquet, director, Community Engagement and Marketing Activation at Blue Cross NC. "By giving local youth more access to programs that encourage healthy habits, we're creating a stronger, healthier North Carolina."

Throughout this initiative, Wool E. Bull, joined by Bulls front office staff members, held assemblies at Durham County schools to promote healthy eating and balanced lifestyles through three fundamental pillars of the program:

Eat Like A Champ: Explaining the importance of a healthy and balanced diet

Play Hard: Emphasizing the benefits of exercise

Rest To Be The Best: Stressing the importance of getting enough sleep

