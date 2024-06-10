Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community- March, April & May

June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Outside of the success the Omaha Storm Chasers have seen on the field, the team have also been making an impact off the field throughout the Omaha Metro community in the months of March, April and May.

March 20 was World Down Syndrome Day as the front office participated in Rock Your Socks in the office. Throughout the month of March, many Storm Chasers front office staff members read to elementary schools around the metro area as part of Read Across America. On April 14, the Chasers presented the Jackie Robinson Scholarship to two bright future college students, Anthony (Tony) McGill and Paris Devers as each student earned $1,250. On April 24, the Storm Chasers hosted "All About Kids Day" at Werner Park, as local schools attended the Chasers game, with a sellout crowd.

Additionally, proceeds from the Chasers' first jersey auction (Star Wars) of the 2024 went to the United Way of the Midlands Nebraska and Iowa Tornado Relief Fund (NITRF). On April 26, many cities around the Omaha and Lincoln area were hit with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes that damaged thousands of homes and communities. Our hearts go out to the friends and families that were devastated by the severe weather and wanted to give back to show our support.

Community Events in March/April

World Down Syndrome Day ("Rock Your Socks" day) - March 20.

Read Across America - Throughout the month of March

Front office volunteered 65 hours as they traveled to different elementary schools to read to the students.

Jackie Robinson Scholarship - April 14 (both winners earned a $1,250 scholarship)

Anthony McGill, a current high school senior at Papillion La Vista South High School in Papillion, Nebraska. Tony is described by his Head Cross Country/Track & Field coach as an involved, passionate, and dedicated student, who "takes a lot of pride in his works and thrives in academically rigorous settings". A natural leader, Tony takes the initiative to encourage and support his peers and teammates and looks to solve issues using deep critical thinking and creativity. The athlete that has inspired him most? Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, because of his tenacity and ability to overcome obstacles and disappointment, and the ability to become the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year. Tony has plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Paris Devers, a current high school senior out of Omaha Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Paris served as a point guard on the Omaha Central girls' basketball team, is a community volunteer for the Heart Ministry Center and Heartland Marathon, and juggles three part-time jobs on top of being a full-time student. Even with her busy schedule, Paris has maintained a stellar 4.1 GPA and is involved in Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum. Paris is described as "a well-rounded individual with a strong academic record, tremendous leadership abilities, and a commitment to her community". Paris looks up to Golden State Warriors point guard, Steph Curry, not because of his athletic ability, but because of his unwavering commitment to social justice and philanthropy. Paris has plans to attend the University of Houston.

"All About Kids Day" - April 24

The Chasers hosted "All About Kids Day" as local elementary schools came to Werner Park to enjoy the day and a great game of baseball, with a sold out crowd to watch the Storm Chasers host Indianapolis.

The number of tickets that were donated for that game day was 5,163 tickets.

Community Events in May

First Jersey Auction (Star Wars themed jersey) - May 10 - May 13 (ended at 7pm)

Game-worn Star Wars themed jerseys were won on May 10 and auctioned off in-stadium and online, raising $8,795.

The United Way of Midlands created a relief fund, Nebraska and Iowa Tornado Relief Fund (NITRF) to help the houses and communities damaged by the severe weather in April and May.

Notable Mascot Appearances made in March/April

27 mascot appearances took place in March and April as Stormy and friends attended events at the following elementary schools: Franklin, Thomas, Patriot, Joslyn, Rose Hill, Central Park, Norris, Lothrop, Indian Hill, Birchcrest, Rue, Avery, Peter Sarpy, Carriage Hill, Bancroft and Willowdale. Our mascots also attended events and activities with these organizations: MPS Summer Activities Fair, Meyer Foundation for Disabilities, Omaha Lancers, Eggs and Bases Egg Hunt, Ponca Hills, Sarpy Chamber, Papillion Baseball Association, Gretna Public Schools Guardian Run, American Lung Association - Omaha, Outlook Enrichment and United Way of the Midlands.

Notable Mascot Appearances in May

12 mascot appearances took place in the May as our mascots attended events and activities with these organizations: Patriot Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, OPS/SONE, American Heart Association, MS Walk, Cornerstone Christian School, MLBPAA Clinic, MLBPAA Clinic, Kids 4 Jesus, Blair Optimists Club - Pinch, Hit, and Run, Blair Optimists Club - Bicycle Safety Rodeo and Sarpy County/ESU#3 Head Start.

