Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Week
June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Allan Winans the International League Pitcher of the Week for June 3-9.
The 28-year-old Winans made one start during the week, tossing 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and striking out eight in a no-decision on June 5 at Durham. He allowed just two baserunners in the outing, an infield single by Tristan Peters in the third and a walk to Ruben Cardenas in the fifth. It was the fifth scoreless start of Winans' career with Gwinnett and first this season.
Winans wins the IL Pitcher of the Week award for the second time in his career with the Stripers, as he also won for July 3-9, 2023. He is the second Stripers pitcher this season to earn the award, joining Zach Logue (May 13-19). All-time, Gwinnett players have been named IL Pitcher or Player of the Week 53 times, and Winans is the 11th in team history to win it multiple times.
In his third season with Gwinnett, Winans is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA (20 ER in 46.2 IP), 1.22 WHIP,.218 BAA, and three quality starts in nine games (8 starts).
Winans and the Stripers begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field on Tuesday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.
