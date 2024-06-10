Johnathan Rodriguez Named International League Player of the Week

June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Columbus outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez has been named the International League Player of the Week for the period of June 3-9. He is the first member of the Clippers to receive a weekly honor during the 2024 season.

Rodriguez rejoined the Clippers this past week following his first-ever stint as a Major Leaguer with the Guardians. His hot-hitting sparked Columbus to its first series victory of the year, taking four of six on the road at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

For the week, Rodriguez hit.483 with four home runs, including his first ever-three homer game with a career-best 9 RBI in Thursday's 23-5 drubbing of Indy. He led all of Minor League Baseball for the week with 14 hits, 8 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 30 total bases.

Rodriguez is now among the top ten hitters in the International League on the year with a.308 batting average, to go along with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. He collected three hits and three RBI during the eight games he appeared in for Cleveland between May 21-June 1. Rodriguez is currently rated as the 16th best prospect in the Guardians organization by MLB.com.

Columbus heads home this week to face the Iowa Cubs, starting at 7:05pm on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets to the entire series at Huntington Park are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.