Mud Hens Weekly No. 11: June 10, 2024
June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Overall Record: 33-29, 4th, 9.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Win
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
June 4 at Iowa (10-2 Loss)
June 5 at Iowa (10-8 Win/7)
June 6 at Iowa (8-4 Win)
June 7 at Iowa (4-2 Loss)
June 8 at Iowa (5-4 Loss/10)
June 9 at Iowa (6-3 Win)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
June 11 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
June 12 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
June 13 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
June 14 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
June 15 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
June 16 vs. Omaha (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
MUD HENS NOTES
Securing a Split: The Toledo Mud Hens split the series 3-3 with the Iowa Cubs over the past week. The Hens dropped the rain-halted series opener (10-2), before taking game two on Wednesday (10-8/7) and then the game Thursday (8-4). A pair of losses Friday (4-2) and Saturday (5-4/10) set the Hens to fight for a split in the finale. The Hens rode a Dillon Dingler three-run home run to a win on Sunday (6-3) to earn a split.
Do-It-All Dillon: Catcher Dillon Dingler has been absolutely on fire over his thirteen-game hitting streak. Dingler is 22-49 (.449) over his last 13 games, passing the longest hit streak by a Mud Hen this season. Over that stretch, Dingler has smacked four home runs and 11 RBI with four doubles while scoring 11 times. He leads all of Triple-A baseball with that 13-game hitting streak.
Mashing Meadows: Outfielder Parker Meadows clubbed two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader, signifying the return of his swing. Meadows was 6-26 in the series with two home runs and five RBI. Meadows anchored himself into the leadoff spot during his return to Toledo.
Tork Time: Infielder Spencer Torkelson came down and smacked Iowa pitching in his first series with the Mud Hens. Torkelson led the Mud Hens with eight hits in the series, going 8-24 with a home run, four RBI, and three doubles. Torkelson is off to a quick start and looks to come home to Toledo to continue his resurgence.
Home for Dad: The Toledo Mud Hens will come home for Father's Day weekend to host the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Hens will play a quintet of 7:05 p.m. games to begin the series before capping the series off with Father's Day at Fifth Third Field on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
Mud Hens Player of the Week:
Spencer Torkelson (8-24, HR, 4 RBI, 3 2B, 8 R)
Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:
Easton Lucas (0-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 7 K, SV, HLD)
