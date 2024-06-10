Mud Hens Weekly No. 11: June 10, 2024

June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release









Toledo Mud Hens round the bases

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Mud Hens round the bases(Toledo Mud Hens)

Overall Record: 33-29, 4th, 9.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 4 at Iowa (10-2 Loss)

June 5 at Iowa (10-8 Win/7)

June 6 at Iowa (8-4 Win)

June 7 at Iowa (4-2 Loss)

June 8 at Iowa (5-4 Loss/10)

June 9 at Iowa (6-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

June 11 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 12 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 13 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 14 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 15 vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 16 vs. Omaha (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Securing a Split: The Toledo Mud Hens split the series 3-3 with the Iowa Cubs over the past week. The Hens dropped the rain-halted series opener (10-2), before taking game two on Wednesday (10-8/7) and then the game Thursday (8-4). A pair of losses Friday (4-2) and Saturday (5-4/10) set the Hens to fight for a split in the finale. The Hens rode a Dillon Dingler three-run home run to a win on Sunday (6-3) to earn a split.

Do-It-All Dillon: Catcher Dillon Dingler has been absolutely on fire over his thirteen-game hitting streak. Dingler is 22-49 (.449) over his last 13 games, passing the longest hit streak by a Mud Hen this season. Over that stretch, Dingler has smacked four home runs and 11 RBI with four doubles while scoring 11 times. He leads all of Triple-A baseball with that 13-game hitting streak.

Mashing Meadows: Outfielder Parker Meadows clubbed two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader, signifying the return of his swing. Meadows was 6-26 in the series with two home runs and five RBI. Meadows anchored himself into the leadoff spot during his return to Toledo.

Tork Time: Infielder Spencer Torkelson came down and smacked Iowa pitching in his first series with the Mud Hens. Torkelson led the Mud Hens with eight hits in the series, going 8-24 with a home run, four RBI, and three doubles. Torkelson is off to a quick start and looks to come home to Toledo to continue his resurgence.

Home for Dad: The Toledo Mud Hens will come home for Father's Day weekend to host the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Hens will play a quintet of 7:05 p.m. games to begin the series before capping the series off with Father's Day at Fifth Third Field on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Spencer Torkelson (8-24, HR, 4 RBI, 3 2B, 8 R)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Easton Lucas (0-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 7 K, SV, HLD)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.