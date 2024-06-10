Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 11th to Sunday, June 23rd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets enter the final two weeks of the first half of the 2024 season in second place in the International League and within striking distance of a first-half league title. The Mets finish the first-half schedule with a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 11th to Sunday, June 23rd. The homestand features Little League Night, Father's Day celebration, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, five nights of fireworks, and five different jersey giveaway nights.

Tuesday, June 11th (6:05 p.m. game, 5:00 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Plus, we're celebrating We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, on Tuesday this week because of Education Day #2 on Wednesday. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Empower Parkinson, Inc./Rock Steady Boxing and Safe Space. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Wednesday, June 12th (11:05 a.m. game, 9:30 a.m. gates) - It's a SOLD-OUT Education Day! The Syracuse Mets are excited to welcome Central New York students and teachers to NBT Bank Stadium for a day of baseball, learning, and fun!

The Mets will also transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for the day to pay tribute to the hometown of our great sponsor, Oatly.

Thursday, June 13th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is also the Mets' ninth annual Pride Night, presented by Nissan and Amtrak. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets pride jersey, courtesy of Nissan and Amtrak. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed pride jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders and always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, June 14th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday while celebrating Juneteenth with a Juneteenth jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks, presented by Loretto and media co-sponsor 93Q.

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Juneteenth jersey, courtesy of Loretto. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Juneteenth jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Saturday, June 15th (6:35 p.m., gates open 4:00 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Little League Night at NBT Bank Stadium with a Syracuse Mets youth jersey giveaway, pregame Little League parade, Tyler's Amazing Balancing act, and postgame fireworks, all presented by Hofmann Sausage Co. and Northwestern Mutual.

The first 3,000 fans 12 and younger will receive a Syracuse Mets youth jersey, courtesy of Hofmann Sausage Co. and Northwestern Mutual. The pregame Little League parade will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. Please plan to arrive early. The Mets recommend arriving as close to 4:00 p.m. as possible, and the Syracuse Mets staff will do their best to get everyone inside the stadium in a timely fashion. Little League teams can contact Katie Baldwin at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com for tickets or more information.

The Syracuse Mets players will wear Little League jerseys on the field during the game that will be auctioned off at syracusemets.com/auction with proceeds benefitting District 8 Little League.

Sunday, June 16th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Celebrate Dad this Father's Day at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Drew Gilbert jersey giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will perform throughout the game. Plus, there is a Father's Day Brunch in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium. Contact Bill Ryan for Brunch tickets at Bryan@syracusemets.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Drew Gilbert jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Sunday is always a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse. Plus, fans are welcome to play catch on the field.

Monday, June 17th - OFF DAY

Tuesday, June 18th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, June 19th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: The Erie Canal Museum, Most Holy Rosary School, Near East Foundation, and Silver Fox Adult Day Center. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets rally towel, presented by Upstate Services Group. A special Wednesday night fireworks show immediately follows the game.

Thursday, June 20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Northland Communications Good Neighbor Day, presented by Northland Communications. Come to the ballpark when gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a non-profit showcase with participating 501(c)(3) organizations on the concourse.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, June 21st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday on Stroke Awareness Night. The Syracuse Mets and Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center are raising awareness for how to recognize the signs of a stroke, utilizing "F.A.S.T." (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) and the urgency to act quickly.

It's also Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, featuring a special character appearance by Spider-Man.

The Mets will wear specialty Syracuse Defenders of the Diamond jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction with proceeds benefitting the Upstate Foundation.

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, June 22nd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Baby Mets Day with a jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks, presented by Crouse Health.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica Baby Mets jersey giveaway, courtesy of Crouse Health. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Baby Mets jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

The Syracuse Mets will wear specialty Baby Mets jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction with proceeds benefitting Crouse Health.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Crouse Health.

Sunday, June 23rd (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, join the Syracuse Mets for Bark in the Park Day at NBT Bank Stadium with a dog blanket giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to local rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog blanket, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

