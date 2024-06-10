Clippers Clinch Series Win

June 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers secured their first series victory of the season on Sunday, making it four out of six over Indianapolis at Victory Field with an 8-3 win.

Connor Gillispie picked up his second win of the season, tossing 5.0 hitless innings in relief of rehabbing starter Gavin Williams.

Johnathan Rodriguez had another big game at the plate for Columbus, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBI, a double and a home run.

Columbus heads home this week to face the Iowa Cubs, starting at 7:05pm on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets to the entire series at Huntington Park are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

