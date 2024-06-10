Bulls Host Charlotte with the Nine: African American Heritage Night, Father's Day Catch on the Field, Two Fireworks Shows & More

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls continue their twelve-game homestand, by beginning a six-game series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (June 11), Winning Wednesday (June 12), Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs on Throwback Thursday, with that game presented by Foothills Brewing (June 13), The Nine: African American Heritage Night presented by Blue Cross NC with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux (June 14), Camp Out Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World and that night's game presented by Michael & Son (June 15), and Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (June 16).

Tuesday, June 11 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

- Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 turkey tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

- Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday returns to the DBAP, featuring a special pop punk playlist.

Wednesday, June 12 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, June 13 vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - Game presented by Foothills Brewing

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Throwback Thursday: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing Throwback jerseys and caps in celebration of the Bulls organization's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, June 14 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

The Nine: African-American Heritage Night presented by Blue Cross NC: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Durham Black Sox jerseys as part of the Bulls' tribute to the historic impact of Negro League teams and Black history of the City of Durham.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux!

Saturday, June 15 vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - Game presented by Michael & Son

Camp Out Night: It's the first of two Camp Out Nights at the DBAP, with packages that include a game ticket, pre-game parade, fireworks, camp out patch, and the chance to camp out on the outfield at the DBAP. For more information about Camp Out Night, please click here.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Sunday, June 16 vs Charlotte (5:05pm)

Father's Day Pre-Game Catch: Bulls fans will have the chance to play catch on the field prior to the game on Father's Day, with gates opening at a special 3:00pm time and outfield open for catch from 3:00pm until 4:00pm. All participants must pre-register in order to play catch and can do so.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

