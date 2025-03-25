Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Returns to News Talk 1290 KOIL in 2025

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - News Talk 1290 KOIL will once again serve as the radio home of the Omaha Storm Chasers during the 2025 season, the organization and NRG Media announced today.

Fans will be able to listen to a minimum of 120 games through their radio on 1290 AM with additional dates added throughout the season. Fans can also stream these games on their computer or mobile devices via NRG Media's online stream or the News Talk 1290 KOIL app, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Fans can also find the broadcast via the MiLB app, also available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers for the 2025 season," Keely Byars, General Manager of NRG Media Omaha said. "Baseball has a special place in our community, and bringing the excitement of Storm Chasers games to our listeners on News Talk 1290 KOIL is something we take great pride in. We appreciate the trust Martie Cordaro and the entire Storm Chasers organization have in us, and we look forward to another great season of coverage."

"It was an easy decision to continue our partnership with NRG Media in 2025," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "We were pleased with the positive response to Omaha Storm Chasers baseball being on 1290 KOIL last year and appreciate the shared commitment of Keely Byars and Stacie McElligott at NRG Media in once again making this a reality. I can't wait to listen to Nick Badders call Chasers games again this season."

Game broadcasts will begin 20 minutes prior to first pitch with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show, followed by live play-by-play of every pitch from the voice of the Storm Chasers, Nick Badders, and coverage continues postgame following the final out with the City of Papillion Postgame Show. When in conflict with the preexisting KOIL programming schedule, select Storm Chasers games will air on 1180 The Zone KZOT, which previously served as the Triple-A Omaha flagship radio station from 2009 to 2022.

Badders returns for his third season as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Storm Chasers, his fifth season in the Kansas City Royals organization and ninth season overall broadcasting professional baseball. With experience as a fill-in on the Kansas City Royals radio network, Badders was the 2024 recipient of the Kansas City Royals' Matt Minker Award, which annually recognizes an outstanding Royals minor league affiliate employee. He previously served as the voice of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City's Double-A affiliate) and has held similar roles with the Melbourne Aces (Australian Baseball League), Elizabethton Twins (Advanced Rookie, Minnesota Twins) and Sonoma Stompers (independent, Pacific Association), with additional work calling games for the Arkansas Razorbacks and Creighton Bluejays.

"I'm thrilled that Storm Chasers games will continue airing on 1290 KOIL in 2025," Storm Chasers Broadcast and Media Relations Manager Nick Badders said. "Baseball on the radio is uniquely special, and it is a pleasure to be able to connect with so many fans because of our partnership with NRG Media. I look forward to continuing to bring the Omaha metro high-quality broadcasts this summer."

For a third season, audio of all 150 Storm Chasers games will be streamed live on Mixlr, with select games exclusively streamed on Mixlr when in conflict with the preexisting NRG Media programming schedule. Fans listening on Mixlr can follow the Storm Chasers to get email notifications when the broadcast goes live and to interact in the live chat function. Most road games will be broadcasted in-person, while select road series will be broadcasted remotely. More broadcast information can be found here, including dates of the games aired on 1290 KOIL updated throughout the season.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for the upcoming season. Companies or individuals interested in a partnership on Storm Chasers radio broadcasts can reach out to Blake Paris at blakep@omahastormchasers.com and Nick Badders at nicholasb@omahastormchasers.com.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2025 season this Friday, March 28 on the road against the Iowa Cubs. The homer opener will take place on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, as the Chasers welcome fans back to Werner Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

