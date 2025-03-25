Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Continue Commitment to Youth Development Through"'Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul, MN - For the fourth consecutive season, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the St. Paul Saints are partnering to give back to local youth development non-profit organizations through the "Goin' Yard for Youth" community program. Entering its 11th season as Founding Partner of CHS Field and the title sponsor of the Treasure Island Terrace and the Treasure Island Berm, Treasure Island is proud to be the exclusive casino partner of the Saints.

In 2016, Treasure Island added a ship down the right field line at CHS Field, and a tradition was born. Each time a Saints player hit a home run, the cannons from the ship went off. That practice will continue this year, and to take it a step further, Treasure Island and the Saints will donate a total of $500 for every home run hit by a Saints player at CHS Field during the 2025 regular season to a local nonprofit organization in support of youth and education.

The Saints have hit a total of 297 home runs at CHS Field over the first three seasons of the Goin' Yard for Youth program, raising a total of $148,500 dollars for local youth enrichment organizations courtesy of Treasure Island and the Saints. Proceeds from the program go to a different 501(c)(3) certified organization each month.

Here are this year's recipients:

Playworks Minnesota, March 28-April 27: All kids deserve the social, emotional and physical benefits of play. Playworks Minnesota helps schools and youth programs create healthy play environments where every child can join in. Playworks builds a culture of play that enables kids to feel a real sense of belonging.

Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul, May 6-June 5: Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul works in partnership with diverse faith and spiritual communities to drive significant change in the community. Their Department of Indian Work partners with American Indian families to revitalize culture, education and wellness. They provide a safe, Indigenous space to empower American Indians toward self-determination while respecting cultural and spiritual diversity.

Special Olympics Minnesota, June 6-29: Through the power of sports, Special Olympics Minnesota provides growth opportunities in self-esteem, social skills, physical fitness and leadership for people with intellectual disabilities. Its mission is to create a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports training and athletic competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership and advocacy training, and inclusive school programs.

ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), July 8-August 7 : ACES is an innovative out-of-school program that brings math and social-emotional learning to life for Minnesota students. Their hands-on curriculum, individual mentorship and once-in-a-lifetime field trip opportunities help students develop crucial academic and life skills - all through the exciting lens of sports.

MATTER, August 8-September 14: MATTER brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. Their guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, "YOU MATTER."

Treasure Island Resort & Casino continues to be a strong community partner by generously supporting designated 501(c)(3) charitable organizations. Since 1994, the Prairie Island Indian Community, which owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, has donated over $25 million to many nonprofit and community organizations.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

