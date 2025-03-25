Atlanta Braves Set Gwinnett Stripers' 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today the Gwinnett Stripers' roster to open the 2025 International League season. Gwinnett's 150-game schedule begins on Friday, March 28 with the opener of a three-game series at the Charlotte Knights.

Gwinnett Stripers Opening Day Roster (*=Braves 40-Man Roster): RH Pitchers (13): Jesse Chavez, Davis Daniel*, Bryce Elder*, Buck Farmer, Domingo Gonzalez*, Chad Kuhl, Enoli Paredes, Jackson Stephens, Wander Suero, Zach Thompson, Hurston Waldrep*, Jordan Weems, Amos Willingham*

LH Pitchers (4): Dylan Dodd*, Kolton Ingram, Brian Moran, Chasen Shreve

Catchers (2): Sandy León, Chandler Seagle

Infielders (7): Eddy Alvarez, Matt Batten, Garrett Cooper, José Devers, Charles Leblanc, Luke Waddell, Luke Williams

Outfielders (3): Conner Capel, Jake Marisnick, Cody Milligan

Pitcher Hurston Waldrep, ranked the Braves' No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, is the lone member of Atlanta's Top 30 Prospects list set to open the year with Gwinnett. He made eight starts for the Stripers last year, going 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and .234 BAA.

Waldrep is one of nine returnees from Gwinnett's 2024 roster, joining pitchers Dylan Dodd, Bryce Elder, Domingo Gonzalez, Brian Moran, and Jackson Stephens, catcher Sandy León, and infielders Luke Waddell and Luke Williams. Elder was named an International League Postseason All-Star last season after going 10-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and .239 BAA in 17 Triple-A starts.

In addition to that group, three Gwinnett alumni from seasons prior to 2024 also return in pitchers Jesse Chavez (2021, 2023) and Chasen Shreve (2014), and outfielder Jake Marisnick (2022).

The 41-year-old Chavez is both the oldest and longest-tenured player on the club, boasting a Major League service time of 14.038 over 22 professional seasons. He is one of 26 players with previous MLB experience, joining returnees Dodd, Elder, León, Marisnick, Moran, Shreve, Stephens, Waldrep, and Williams, and newcomers Eddy Alvarez, Matt Batten, Conner Capel, Garrett Cooper, Davis Daniel, José Devers, Buck Farmer, Kolton Ingram, Chad Kuhl, Charles Leblanc, Enoli Paredes, Chandler Seagle, Wander Suero, Zach Thompson, Jordan Weems, and Amos Willingham.

Cooper, a National League All-Star in 2022 with the Miami Marlins, is one of two former MLB All-Stars on the club, joining Elder (NL All-Star in 2023 with Atlanta).

The lone player on Gwinnett's roster that is set to make his Triple-A debut is 26-year-old outfielder Cody Milligan, the Braves' ninth-round pick in 2019. He, Gonzalez, and Waddell are the only players that have yet to make their Major League debuts.

The roster features strong ties to the Peach State, with six Georgia-born players: Daniel (Atlanta), Farmer (Conyers), Ingram (Stockbridge), Waldrep (Cairo), Weems (Columbus), and Willingham (Rome). Farmer and Waddell are both products of Georgia Tech University.

All six Gwinnett players who are on the Braves' 40-man roster are pitchers: Davis, Dodd, Elder, Gonzalez, Waldrep, and Willingham.

The Stripers are led by manager Kanekoa Texeira (2nd season), pitching coach Wes McGuire (1st season), bullpen coach Craig Bjornson (2nd season), hitting coach Dan DeMent (2nd season), coach Wigberto Nevarez (5th season), strength and conditioning coach Tyler Enns (3rd season), and athletic trainers Greg Harrel (1st season) and Tyler Moos (1st season).

The Stripers begin the 2025 season on the road, taking on the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field on Friday, March 28 at 7:04 p.m. Opening Day at Coolray Field is Tuesday, April 1 vs. the Nashville Sounds, first pitch is 4:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit GoStripers.com. Listen to all Stripers games on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.

