Bats Homestand Highlights: March 28-30

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Baseball is back! The Louisville Bats are set to begin the 2025 season at Louisville Slugger Field with a three-game set against the Memphis Redbirds. The weekend series will feature many exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages. On both Friday and Saturday, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 magnet schedule, and kids can enjoy various activities throughout Saturday's and Sunday's day games.

In their opening series from Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30, the Bats will play host to the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. It will be the first of two series meetings between the teams, with the Bats traveling to Memphis for a six-game set from Tuesday, April 29 to Sunday, May 4.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all three games on WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Friday, March 28 - Louisville Bats vs. Memphis Redbirds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night: Don't miss the Bats kicking off the 2025 season as they take on the Memphis Redbirds, presented by Humana. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for Opening Night ceremonies, including the introduction of both teams.

2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Presented by J. Andrew White Law Offices, the first 2,500 fans through the gates of Louisville Slugger Field will receive a 2025 magnet schedule with information on each of the Bats' 150 games this season.

Promotional Ticket Offer: Receive a commemorative 25 Year Logo Cup a special ticket for Infield seats along the First Base Line or Club Level along the Third Base Line. To take advantage of this offer, click HERE.

College Night: Show your student ID at the ticket window and receive a general admission ticket for $6.

$3 Happy Hour: Throughout the entirety of Opening Night, enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Lite for just $3, presented by Miller Lite & iHeart Radio.

Postgame Fireworks: A fan-favorite returns to Louisville Slugger Field, as the Bats will kick off the season with the first of many fireworks shows throughout the year, presented by Humana.

ZOOperstars! : The fan-favorite ZOOperstars!, the inflatable mascot entertainers, are returning to Louisville Slugger Field to provide laughs and fun for all Bats fans!

Margarita Madness: Presented by Number JUAN Tequila, swing by the Number JUAN Tequila stand in section 118 for a $6 margarita.

Celtic Pig Food Truck: Stop by the Celtic Pig Food Truck, located in the right field berm by the Penn Station Pavillion, and dig into fan favorites - Fish & Chips and BBQ.

Saturday, March 29 - Louisville Bats vs. Memphis Redbirds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m.

Kids Opening Day: The first day game of the season will feature kids reserved tickets for only $5 when accompanied by a full-paying adult reserved seat ticket. Be sure to check out the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion!

Louisville Redbirds Day: The Bats will throw it back to the days of the Louisville Redbirds, sporting special throwback uniforms. The special promotion will feature a rare matchup, pinning the Louisville Redbirds against...the Memphis Redbirds!

Autograph Session: Former Louisville Redbirds and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Bill Lyons will be on hand before the game to meet fans and sign autographs on the concourse from 1:00-1:45 p.m.

2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Presented by J. Andrew White Law Offices, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 magnet schedule with information on each of the Bats' 150 games this season.

Party @ the Park: Spend your afternoon sipping on $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails, and $6 Select Craft Beers!

Sunday, March 30 - Louisville Bats vs. Memphis Redbirds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield in advance or on the day of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child) and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Meijer and Pepsi.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

International League Stories from March 25, 2025

