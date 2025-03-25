Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with RapidScale, a Cox Business Company

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Raleigh headquartered managed cloud services company RapidScale to promote job opportunities to local graduates. The partnership will include multiple events targeted at graduates interested in pursuing careers in the technology industry.

"This one is special. For the first time ever, the DBAP will now have an on-field sponsor, and we thank the RapidScale team for embracing the vision and excitement for the 2025 Durham Bulls season and beyond," said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development for CBC Sports. "A continued desire for innovation is something we wholeheartedly share, and we are excited to elevate RapidScale's presence in the market to our fans, as well as local students, this season."

Bulls interim General Manager Chrystal Rowe added, "With an all-new audio and visual offering coming this season for fans, we're excited to be partnering with a company who shares our passion for innovation and new technology. As an organization who loves to partner on community focused campaigns, we're pleased to offer these new benefits to local students."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Durham Bulls to highlight exciting job opportunities for local graduates," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to investing in the future of our community by providing pathways to meaningful careers. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of talent and drive economic growth in the region."

