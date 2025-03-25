Indianapolis Indians Charities Partner with Busey Bank for April Giving Campaign Benefiting Indy RBI

March 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced that it will partner with Busey Bank on a fundraising initiative benefiting Indy RBI, the Circle City's affiliate of Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program, during the month of April. This giving opportunity is highlighted by a campaign in which both Indianapolis Indians Charities and Busey Bank will match any donation made to Indy RBI from April 1-27.

"Indy RBI's service to the Indianapolis community in extending the opportunity of playing baseball and softball to inner-city youth is immeasurable," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians vice president and chief commercial officer. "The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities are proud to expand our support of Indy RBI for its 2025 season through a $100,000 grant, match campaign, field renovation and more during the month of April."

As part of Indianapolis Indians Charities ongoing support of Indy RBI, 30 Indy RBI players will receive $150 gift cards for a preseason shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Wednesday, April 9 at 6:30 PM.

Indianapolis Indians staff members will then participate in a field renovation at Christian Park on Friday, April 25, followed by Indianapolis Indians Charities annual bowling event on Saturday, April 26.

Throughout the weekend, any registration costs to participate in the 2025 Indy RBI season will be covered by Indianapolis Indians Charities.

"The Indianapolis Indians have been our biggest cheerleader and friend over the years," said Mike Lennox, executive director of Indy RBI. "Indy RBI is grateful for the support of the Indians and its generous fans."

In addition, all proceeds from Indianapolis Indians Charities Bourbon at the Ballpark event on Sunday, April 13 will go toward Indy RBI.

To donate to Indy RBI, register your child or sign up to coach during the 2025 season, please visit indyrbi.org.

